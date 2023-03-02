Pakistan drone shot down in Amritsar came from China

Jammu: Flight path of the drone – shot last year by alert BSF personnel in Amritsar sector – exposes China-Pak nexus in fomenting trouble in border state of Punjab.

Forensic analysis report has traced Chinese foot prints of Pakistani quadcopter that was brought down last December by BSF men deployed near Rajatal border outpost (BOP) in Amritsar frontier.

It also revealed that seized drone had earlier flown in parts of China and then in Pakistan before intruding into Indian side with arms, ammo and narcotics.

Forensic analysis of drone shot down on December 25 last year in Amritsar shows that it earlier flew in Feng Xian district in China on June 11, 2022 as well as various other locations for 28 times within Khanewal area in Pakistan between September 24, 2022 and December 25, 2022.

Finally on December 25 last year this drone flew from across the border to drop arms and ammunition in Amtitsar sector. On seeing the blinking light, alert border troopers fired few rounds in air because of which drone fell down. Seized drone was later sent for forensic analysis. Report of forensic department has blown lid off China-Pak nexus in destabilising situation in Puniab.

BSF officials claim that most of the drones recovered or shot down are manufactured in China and have batteries made in Karachi based company.