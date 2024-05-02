Pakistan eager to make Congress prince PM, says Modi

New Delhi: A social media post by a former Pakistan minister has handed the BJP a fresh weapon against the Congress.

Reacting to a tweet by former Pakistani minister Fawad Chaudhry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during Anand rally in Gujarat on Thursday indirectly called out Rahul Gandhi.

Chaudhry had shared a video of Rahul Gandhi in which the Congress leader can be seen criticising Narendra Modi. Now, reacting to the video, PM Modi alleged, “Pakistan is eager to make the Congress prince Prime Minister of India.”

The Prime Minister further said, “Look at the coincidence, today Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here Congress is dying and there Pakistan is crying. Now Pakistani leaders are praying for Congress. Pakistan is eager to make the prince the Prime Minister. And Congress is already a fan of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and Congress has now been completely exposed,” he added.

The ex-information and broadcasting minister of Pakistan in the Imran Khan cabinet, Fawad Chaudhry, shared a video of Rahul Gandhi’s speech. He captioned the post “Rahul on fire…”.

In the video shared by Fawad, Rahul Gandhi is featured criticizing the BJP, with a particular focus on PM Modi. In the edited footage, Gandhi can be heard talking about the inauguration of the Ram Mandir and accusing the BJP of disregarding the concerns of marginalized communities.

This gave the BJP another opportunity to slam the opposition. Reacting to the UPA era, Modi said that the Congress government used to give dossiers to Pakistan whenever terrorist attacks used to happen in India. “Today, we don’t believe in dossier. We enter the enemy territory to kill terrorists,” said Modi.

Modi asserted that Pakistani terrorism had lost its luster. The nation that once used to export terrorism is now wandering for flour.