Pakistan SC declares Imran Khan’s arrest illegal, orders his immediate release

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday said the anti-graft agency’s arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegal and ordered his immediate release. “What happened was not justice for Imran khan,” the Pakistan Supreme Court observed.

PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by Pakistani Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court. He was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case. An arrest warrant against him was issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Rawalpindi on May 1.

Following his arrest, supporters of Imran Khan stormed the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s residence in Lahore. Violence erupted in several cities of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Islamabad High Court’s ruling which backed the arrest of Imran Khan.

On Thursday, a three-member bench of the Pakistan’s Supreme Court, comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah, ordered the country’s anti-corruption watchdog to bring the former prime minister as it heard his plea against his dramatic arrest in a graft case.

Thereafter, the Pakistan SC ruled the arrest of Imran Khan as illegal and ordered his immediate release. The Supreme Court further held that no one can be arrested from court premises.

Imran khan has been asked to appear before Islamabad High Court on Friday.