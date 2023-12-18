Pakistan shuts internet following Dawood’s death reports

Islamabad: In a shocking turn of events, reports of the infamous underworld don Dawood Ibrahim allegedly being poisoned have rattled Pakistan.

The repercussions of this news have extended to a complete internet shutdown across the nation, raising suspicions about attempts to suppress information related to Dawood’s critical condition.

Social media platforms are abuzz with speculations that Dawood Ibrahim, the fugitive underworld figure, has fallen victim to poisoning. Sources indicate his hospitalisation in critical condition, prompting concerns and a flurry of online discussions.

Pakistani journalist Arzoo Kazmi, in a video statement, suggests a deliberate attempt to conceal a “major incident” by disrupting Twitter, Google, and YouTube services. She corroborates the critical condition of Dawood in the hospital, adding a layer of mystery to the unfolding situation.

However, some government insiders hint at a connection between the internet blackout and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s virtual rally, implying an effort to prevent potential unrest. The motives behind this drastic step remain speculative but may be tied to political events unfolding in the country.

The nationwide internet blackout has inflicted significant hardships on the people of Pakistan, exacerbating the distress caused by reduced internet speeds preceding Imran Khan’s rally. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) remains silent on the matter, as social media users express concerns about potential rights infringements and business disruptions.

Reports on Monday suggested that Dawood Ibrahim, mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, may have succumbed to poisoning in a Karachi hospital on Sunday. While sources claim his demise between 8 pm and 9 pm (IST), no official confirmation has been issued. Dawood, a most-wanted terrorist in India, has purportedly resided in Pakistan for years, a claim repeatedly denied by Islamabad.

Dawood’s international crime network, ‘D Company,’ has long been involved in illicit activities such as drug trafficking, money laundering, extortion, and arms smuggling. Designated a “global terrorist” by both India and the United Nations, he carries a hefty bounty of USD 25 million.

This dreaded underworld don’s organised crime syndicate, ‘D Company,’ also allegedly played a central role in the devastating 1993 Mumbai bombings that claimed over 250 lives and left thousands injured. The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has linked the syndicate to a range of nefarious activities, cementing Dawood’s position as a high-profile target on global law enforcement lists.