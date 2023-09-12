Published On: Tue, Sep 12th, 2023

Pakistan terrorist killed, soldier martyred in J&K’s Rajouri gunfight

New Delhi: One suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed and an Army soldier martyred in a gunfight in Rajouri. Besides, three security personnel were injured in the exchange of fire.

Encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Narla village

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, said the encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Narla village.

“One terrorist and an Army soldier were killed while three security personnel – two Army jawans and one special police officer – were injured in the gunfight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kent, a six-year-old Indian Army dog, died while protecting a soldier during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. The dog, who was leading a column of soldiers, was caught amid heavy firing. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Narla village.

Kent was a female labrador breed dog of the 21st Army Dog Unit, who laid down her life trying to save her handler. “Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire,” a Defence spokesperson said.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com