Pakistan terrorist killed, soldier martyred in J&K’s Rajouri gunfight

New Delhi: One suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed and an Army soldier martyred in a gunfight in Rajouri. Besides, three security personnel were injured in the exchange of fire.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, said the encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Narla village.

“One terrorist and an Army soldier were killed while three security personnel – two Army jawans and one special police officer – were injured in the gunfight,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kent, a six-year-old Indian Army dog, died while protecting a soldier during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. The dog, who was leading a column of soldiers, was caught amid heavy firing. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Narla village.

Kent was a female labrador breed dog of the 21st Army Dog Unit, who laid down her life trying to save her handler. “Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire,” a Defence spokesperson said.