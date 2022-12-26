Pakistani boat carrying weapons, drugs worth Rs 300 crore seized off Gujarat coast

Gandhinagar: A Pakistani boat carrying weapons and drugs worth Rs 340 crore was seized off the Gujarat coast, confirmed the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday. Apart from the boat, 10 crew members were also arrested during the bust.

According to a statement issued by the Coast Guard, acting on the basis of intelligence by ATS Gujarat, the ICG apprehended a Pakistani boat with 10 crew members in Indian waters carrying arms, ammunition and approximately 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crore.

The operation was conducted during the night of December 25/26 on specific intelligence input. The ICG deployed its ship ICGS Arinjay near the notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL) with Pakistan.

“The ICG team stopped a Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli and recovered arms, ammunition and around 40 kg of narcotics worth Rs 300 crore. The boat along with crew has been apprehended and is being brought to Okha for further investigation,” added the Coast Guard.

Smuggling of drugs from across the Pakistan and Bangladesh border has emerged as a major problem in India. The Ministry of Home Affairs has been preparing to fight the same with advanced technology.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) apprised that advanced technology, including surveillance equipment such as Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night Vision Device (NVD), Twin Telescope and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) are being used as ways of force multipliers and for effective domination in the border areas.

Apart from this, Long Range Reconnaissance and Observation System (LORROS), Battle Field Surveillance Radar (BFSR) have also been deployed.

Integrated surveillance technology consisting of CCTV/PTZ cameras, command and control system with IR sensors and infrared alarms have also been installed along selected stretches of the international border, an official said.

The installation of 5,500 CCTV cameras will also be done in the coming days to improve monitoring. Border flood lights have been installed along the border security fence to illuminate the area during dark.