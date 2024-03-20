Pappu Yadav merges his party into Congress

New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav today merged his Jan Adhikar Party into Congress, giving the Congress in Bihar some strength ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress is likely to field Yadav in the Lok Sabha elections. After joining the party, Pappu Yadav said that Congress and Lalu Yadav will contest the polls together and not only win the Lok Sabha polls but also the 2025 Bihar assembly polls.

Yadav said that he also met Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav before joining the Congress and they have no enmity for each-other. Pappu Yadav said that he will work to make Congress party stronger in Bihar and decided to join the Congress after assurance from Priyanka Gandhi. Pappu Yadav praised Tejashwi saying that in the 17 months of governance, he made the RJD stronger and worked for the welfare of the people.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that Pappu Yadav joining Congress is historic. He said that Pappu Yadav needs no introduction and has worked for Bihar for a very long time. Congress leader Mohan Prakash said that Yadav is inspired with Congress party’s five promises.