Parivarvaad, appeasement caused immense damage to country: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – “party of the family, by the family and for the family”.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day function from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi said there is a need to fight corruption, dynasty and appeasement.

“‘Parivarvaad’ and appeasement have caused immense damage to the country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them, their life mantra is ‘Party of the family, by the family and for the family,’” PM Modi said in a veiled dig at some opponents of the BJP.

“I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils – corruption, dynasty and appeasement,” he added.

PM Modi also announced the launch of the Vishwakarma Yojana for those with traditional skills. The scheme will have an initial spending of Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 crore.

Vishwakarma Scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2023. Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and three service chiefs.

Soon after the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals were showered at the venue by two Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force.