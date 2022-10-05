Partha Chatterjee’s judicial custody extended till Oct 19

Kolkata: A special CBI court in Kolkata rejected the bail plea of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and remanded him and three others to judicial custody till October 19 in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

After hearing both sides, the CBI court extended Chatterjee’s stay in jail for 14 more days.

Former West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) chairman, Subiresh Bhattacharya is also accused in the education scam. The CBI court on Wednesday rejected Subiresh Bhattacharya’s prayer to grant him grade 1 prisoner status based on his educational and social background.

Partha Chatterjee and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the SSC recruitment scam. Their arrests came after the probe agency seized Rs 49.80 crore in cash, apart from bullion, jewellery and property deeds from Mukherjee’s flats in the city, on July 23.

The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the SSC.