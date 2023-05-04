Patna High Court stays caste-based survey in Bihar

Patna: The Patna High Court on Thursday put a stay on the caste-based survey in Bihar. On Wednesday, the court reserved its judgement on a petition challenging and seeking an interim stay on the enumeration of castes and economic survey in Bihar.

On Wednesday, a division bench of Chief Justice KV Chandran heard the petitions filed by Akhilesh Kumar and others. Advocates Dinu Kumar, Ritu Raj and Abhinav Srivastava represented the petitioners. Advocate General PK Shahi represented the State in the court.

Advocate Kumar told the court that the State government is conducting caste and economic surveys. He said that this right to conduct surveys is beyond the jurisdiction of the State government.

Meanwhile, Advocate General Shahi said that the survey was being conducted to make plans for public welfare and to improve the social level.

Earlier this morning, Bihar Chief Minister defended his government’s decision to conduct the survey. He argued that all political parties in Bihar supported the decision. The survey was aimed to collect data on both the economic status and caste basis in Bihar.

Notably, the Bihar government launched the caste survey exercise on January 7.