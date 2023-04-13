Pawar meets Kharge, Rahul Gandhi in display of opposition unity

New Delhi: National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in the display of the opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The meeting was held at Kharge’s residence in New Delhi.

The development came a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav met Kharge and Gandhi. These meetings were aimed at strengthening the opposition unity before the parliamentary polls next year. According to reports, the Congress is planning to convene a meeting of top opposition leaders.

“To save the country & democracy and keep the Constitution safe, for freedom of speech and expression, for employment of youth and issues like inflation & misuse of autonomous bodies, we are ready to fight as one. We will talk to everyone one by one. Pawar Sahab too says the same,” Kharge said while addressing the media.

Meanwhile, Pawar said that the talks will be held with other opposition parties. “Our thinking is exactly what Kharge ji told you. But mere thinking will not help. A process needs to be started…This is just the beginning. After this, talks will be held with other important opposition parties – be it Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal or others – to try to integrate them into this process,” Pawar said.