People have rejected Congress caste-based politics: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the BJP crossed the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan and said that people have rejected the Congress for playing caste-based politics.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, “The country has faith in PM Modi. All states have shown that only one guarantee works and that is Modi’s guarantee. People want a double-engine government. Congress’ guarantees have failed. People have rejected the Congress governments. Now those who want to go abroad for vacation can go. People have shown Congress that if you do caste-based politics, there is only one answer. People want good governance, development, and double-engine government of PM Modi.”

Anurag Thakur further said that women in Rajasthan had made up their minds to vote against Congress for allegations of corruption and poor handling of women’s security in the state.

“The more the opposition tried to malign the image of PM Modi the more he evolved with flying colours. For PM Modi youth, women, farmers, and the poor are the only castes in India,” he added.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also praised PM Modi’s leadership for the landslide victory in the Madhya Pradesh elections. Tomar remarked while speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Sunday.

The BJP leader said that the party fought the state assembly elections with “full strength” and “received the blessings from the people.