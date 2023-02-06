PM Modi & Adani are two sides of the same coin: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani are two sides of the same coin. The Congress stalwart also said that “other companies are affected due to Adani and people have lost their money.”

The grand old party’s General Secretary in-charge of Communications also informed that all opposition parties are meeting at 10 am tomorrow.

Jairam Ramesh told news agency ANI, “Today protests were held outside SBI and LIC offices in all states against Adani’s ‘mega-scam’ and PM Modi is trying to hide it and hindering debate on it in the Parliament. We want a joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) regarding it.”

Hundreds of Congress activists protested outside the LIC Thane headquarters and other locations in Maharashtra on Monday, demanding an investigation into its investments in the troubled Adani Group.

The protesters, led by Congress party’s state Executive President and ex-Minister Arif Naseem Khan, claimed that the common people of the country have put their money into the Life Insurance Corporation of India, State Bank of India, and other banks or financial institutions, but the money was re-invested in the Adani Group.

“However, all of this public money was re-invested in the Adani Group by LIC and other financial institutions only due to pressure from the Central government. A Joint Parliamentary Committee must look at this,” Arif Naseem Khan alleged.