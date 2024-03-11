PM Modi announces successful launch of ‘Mission Divyastra’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced successful launch of Mission Divyastra. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists has achieved the first test flight of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile.

“Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,” said PM Modi.

The announcement is a boost for the Indian defence forces who are facing challenges on the multiple fronts from the countries like Pakistan and China.

The DRDO started a trial of Agni-V missiles around 2012. Since then, it has successfully developed Agni-V’s multiple versions with upgraded capabilities. In 2021, the DRDO successfully launched the Surface to Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5, from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy. In 2022, the DRDO carried out nigh-trial of the Agni-5 ballistic missile.

Despite the Agni-V, a nuclear-capable intercontinental range ballistic missile (ICBM), successfully completing around 10 test flights since 2012, the DRDO has been working to enhance the missile program further.

Unlike conventional missiles that carry a single warhead, Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs) have the capacity to transport multiple warheads. These warheads on MIRVed missiles can be released at varying speeds and directions. Some MIRVed missiles have the capability to strike targets as far as 1,500 kilometers apart. Land-based MIRVed missiles are considered notably destabilizing.

With the successful test of Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, India has joined elite list of countries having this technology. India has joined the nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China and Russia after having developed the MIRV technology.