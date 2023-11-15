PM Modi applauds Virat Kohli’s monumental 50th century

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showered praise on Virat Kohli for achieving his 50th ODI century during India’s World Cup 2023 semi-final clash against New Zealand.

In a tweet, PM Modi expressed, “Today, Virat Kohli has not only secured his 50th ODI century but has also exemplified the spirit of excellence and perseverance that defines the best of sportsmanship. This remarkable milestone is a testament to his enduring dedication and exceptional talent. I extend heartfelt congratulations to him. May he continue setting a benchmark for future generations.”

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also lauded Kohli for breaking his record as the highest run-scorer in a single World Cup edition during the semi-final match against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Kohli’s outstanding achievement places him ahead of cricket legends, including Tendulkar, in terms of World Cup runs.

Virat Kohli scripted history in the world of One Day International (ODI) cricket by becoming the first player to achieve an incredible feat of scoring 50 centuries. This remarkable milestone was reached during India’s gripping World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand, hosted at Mumbai’s renowned Wankhede Stadium.