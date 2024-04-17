PM Modi celebrated moment of Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Tilak’ in Assam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the participants of an election rally in Assam to switch on the torch on their mobile phones to mark the ‘Surya Tilak’ ritual performed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami.

For about two and a half minutes, the Sun’s rays fell on the forehead of the Ram Lalla idol in the form of a divine ‘Surya Tilak’ at noon today.

This is the first Ram Navami since the pran pratishtha of the Ram Lalla idol at the new temple in Ayodhya, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

Addressing the rally in Nalbari district, the Prime Minister said, “Today is also the historical occasion of Ram Navami. After a wait of 500 years, Lord Ram has finally been seated in his grand temple and in just a few minutes from now, his birth anniversary will be celebrated by applying the ‘Surya Tilak’.”

He then asked everybody present at the rally to switch on the torch on their mobile phones and said, “Even from our mobile phones, we are paying obeisance to Lord Ram. We are also marking the ‘Surya Tilak’ by sending the rays of our mobile phones.”

The Prime Minister asked everyone to chant “Jai Shree Ram”, “Jai Jai Shree Ram”, “Ram Lakshman Janaki”, and “Jai Bolo Hanuman ki”.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Minister Atul Bora were seen waving their phones amid chants of “Jai Shree Ram”.

After the rally, the Prime Minister posted two pictures of himself on social media watching the “Surya Tilak” event on a tablet.

“After the Nalbari meeting, I had the privilege of witnessing the wonderful and unique moment of Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Tilak’ in Ayodhya. This ‘Surya Tilak’ will illuminate every resolution of a developed India with its divine energy,” he tweeted.

Ahead of the event, the Prime Minister had urged devotees of Lord Ram from all over the world to witness the spiritual event, which was projected on massive LED screens across Ayodhya.