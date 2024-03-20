PM Modi dials Putin, congratulates him on re-election

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin via telephone on Wednesday, extending warm congratulations on his re-election to the presidency.

The conversation, laden with goodwill, also marked a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to strengthening the enduring bond between the two nations. During their dialogue, Prime Minister Modi conveyed sincere wishes for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the Russian people.

Both leaders, recognizing the significance of their nations’ alliance, pledged concerted efforts to bolster the ”Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership” between India and Russia in the forthcoming years. Their discussions encompassed a comprehensive review of ongoing collaborative endeavours and included exchanges of perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual concern.

A pivotal segment of their discourse centered on the persistent Russia-Ukraine conflict, where Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s steadfast advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy as the primary means for resolution. The commitment to open channels of communication underscores India’s principled approach toward fostering stability and harmony on the global stage.

Sharing insights from his conversation with President Putin, Prime Minister Modi took to X to convey their mutual dedication. He tweeted, “Spoke with President Putin and congratulated him on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. We agreed to work together to further deepen and expand the India-Russia Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership in the years ahead.”