PM Modi extends his goodwill, sends thoughtful gifts to Meera Majhi’s family

New Delhi: Days after paying a surprise visit to her home in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now written a letter to Meera Majhi and sent gifts for her family, sources said on Wednesday. The Prime Minister extended his goodwill by sending thoughtful gifts to Meera’s family.

The package included a charming tea set, a drawing book with a vibrant array of colours, and more, adding a personal touch to the Prime Minister’s gesture. This act of kindness followed PM Modi’s unannounced visit to Meera Manjhi’s residence during his tour of Ayodhya.

During the Ayodhya tour Meera Manjhi, a beneficiary of the Ujjawala scheme, was among the individuals he interacted with during his visit.

Meera Manjhi, residing in Ayodhya with her family, was caught by surprise when the Prime Minister graced her home. As a beneficiary of the 10th crore under the Ujjawala scheme, she shared her experience with reporters. Unaware of the visit, she recounted the Prime Minister’s interest in the benefits derived from the scheme and even her daily cooking routine.

In a heartwarming video shared by news agency ANI, PM Modi could be seen entering Meera’s house. Despite family members attempting to touch his feet, the Prime Minister humbly urged them not to. His visit aimed to connect with the family that represented the monumental 10 crore milestone in gas cylinder distribution.

PM Modi’s Ayodhya tour included Meera Manjhi’s home visit which was sandwiched between these official ceremonies, showcasing the Prime Minister’s ability to balance formal events with personal connections.