PM Modi hits out at opposition for starting ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a dig at the Opposition parties for starting a “Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan” (Save the corrupt campaign) and said that India’s Constitutional institutions are being attacked.

Addressing partymen after inaugurating an extension of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi, Modi said that “conspiracies are being hatched” to end the credibility of Indian institutions.

“We have a strong foundation of constitutional institutions. That’s why to stop India, constitutional institutions are being attacked… Agencies are being attacked when they take action, questions are being raised on Courts… Some parties have started ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’,” he said.

“In the last nine years, the BJP ran a campaign against corruption, which has rattled the corrupt people. Whenever BJP comes to power, it causes a big blow to corruption,” he added.

He stated that for the first time in seven decades, such an action is being taken against the corrupt.

“When we will do so much, then some people will be upset and will be angry but the action against corruption won’t be stopped because of their (Opposition) false allegations,” the prime minister said.

PM Modi said that the BJP has emerged as the only pan-India party among family-run political outfits in the country as it worked on the ground with people braving all odds, instead of finding faults with its rivals and playing the blame game.

He attributed the BJP’s rise from a small political outfit to the world’s biggest one to the dedication and sacrifices made by party workers.

“Elections after the 1984 riots saw a huge majority for the Congress party. It was an emotionally charged atmosphere and in that storm, we were almost wiped out. However, we never lost hope. We worked on the ground and strengthened our organization,” he said.

“BJP started its journey from just two Lok Sabha seats and reached 303 in 2019. In many of the states, we get more than 50 per cent votes,” Modi said.

“From north to south and from east to west, the BJP is the only pan-India party today,” he added.

The BJP has emerged as not only the world’s biggest but also the most futuristic party, he said, adding that its only goal is to make a modern and developed India.