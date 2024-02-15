PM Modi invites Emir Of Qatar to India, thanks him for Navy Veterans’ release

New Delhi: In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for facilitating the release of Indian Navy veterans who were detained in Doha under alleged espionage charges.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi extended a formal invitation to the Amir to visit India, further strengthening the diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Government and people of Qatar during his visit. He emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in pivotal sectors such as trade, investment, technology, and culture, signifying a deepening of the friendship between India and Qatar. ”My visit to Qatar has added new vigour to the India-Qatar friendship. India looks forward to scaling up cooperation in key sectors relating to trade, investment, technology and culture. I thank the Government and people of Qatar for their hospitality.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening left for New Delhi from Doha after concluding his two-nation visit to UAE and Qatar. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi had emplaned for Delhi after a fruitful visit to Qatar.

During his visit to Qatar, Prime Minister Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with the Emir, covering a wide array of bilateral cooperation areas including trade, investment, energy partnership, and regional security. The discussions also underscored the cultural affinity and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Both leaders affirmed their commitment to strategic investments and partnerships in critical fields like energy and technology, aiming to transcend the existing bilateral relations. The discussions also addressed pressing regional and international issues of mutual concern, reflecting a shared vision for collaboration and progress.

In addition to his discussions with the Emir, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, further solidifying the diplomatic relations between India and Qatar. The meeting, attended by key officials including the External Affairs Minister and the National Security Advisor, emphasized the importance of continuous dialogue and cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Qatar follows a significant diplomatic triumph for India, with the successful release of eight Indian Navy veterans who were facing severe legal repercussions in Qatar. The warm reception by the Indian diaspora and the enthusiastic chants of “Modi Modi” reflect the strong support and admiration for the Prime Minister among the Indian community in Qatar.