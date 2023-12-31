PM Modi lauds people’s enthusiasm for Ayodhya’s Ram Temple in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi: In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of the year 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted the people of India to welcome the new year with new energy and enthusiasm.

He said that the 108 episodes of his monthly radio programme have showcased the examples of public participation and inspiration from various sectors and regions of the country.

He said that after reaching this stage, the people have to resolve to grow afresh with new energy and at a faster pace. He added that it is a pleasant coincidence that the first sunrise of 2024 will be on the next day of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

He also expressed his happiness over the enthusiasm of the entire country for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. He said that people are expressing their feelings in different ways, such as composing new ‘bhajans’, writing poems, and making paintings. He said that the Ram temple is a symbol of the cultural and spiritual heritage of India and a source of inspiration for the future generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and self-reliance, and asserted that this spirit and momentum has to be maintained in 2024 as well. He also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for ‘Fit India’.

During the broadcast, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips.

In his remarks, Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ and self-reliance. “We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well,” Modi said. He also said that India becoming an ‘innovation hub’ symbolises the fact that “we are not going to stop”.

India, he said, accomplished many special achievements this year, including the passage of the women’s reservation bill.