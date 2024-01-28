PM Modi lauds women, social workers, organ donors

New Delhi: PM Modi talked about 75th Republic Day ceremony in the beginning of his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.

Modi also lauded the women forces for their contribution in the Republic Day 2024 parade. He highlighted how many women artists also took part in the parade this year.

PM Modi hailed the contribution of women in various fields, including defence, agriculture, sports, social work etc.

He highlighted how female defence personnel showcased their courage during Republic Day 2024 parade.

Prime Minister made a mention of Lord Ram and how the temple in Ayodhya, has touched upon the hearts of people and hailed the support of people in “clean temples” campaign.

The Prime Minister also lauded organ donors and winners of Padma Awards. On the matter of health, he shared that AYUSH ministry has now codified the terminology and data related to the medicine system for the better understanding of doctors and patients.

Talking about National Voters’ Day celebrated on January 25, PM Modi shared that there are 96 crore eligible voters in India and praised the efforts of the Election Commission of India in helping ensure that citizens exercise their right to vote.

PM Modi urged first time voters to get their names added to the voters list.

He paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai and Field Marshal KM Cariappa on their birth anniversary in his address.

PM Modi concluded the 109th edition of Mann Ki Baat by urging students to join ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme tomorrow.