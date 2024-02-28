PM Modi launches scathing attack at DMK govt over ‘Chinese rocket’ advertisement in newspaper

Tirunelveli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, criticizing an alleged depiction of a ‘Chinese rocket’ in a state government newspaper advertisement.

PM Modi accused the DMK of ‘looting’ taxpayer money and claimed that the state government’s ad insulted scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who played a crucial role in successful space missions like Chandrayaan-3. “DMK is a party that does not work but stands ahead to take false credit. These people paste their stickers on our schemes. Now they have crossed the limits, they have pasted China’s sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu,” PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

The Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the DMK’s refusal to acknowledge India’s progress in the space sector. He emphasized how the party failed to showcase India’s space success and insulted scientists while misusing taxpayers’ money for advertisements.

“They are not ready to accept India’s progress in the space sector and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India’s space in it. They did not want to present India’s space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, and your tax money. Now it’s high time that the DMK is punished for their deeds,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi also criticized the Congress and DMK alliance, accusing them of engaging in ‘dividing’ the nation. He highlighted an incident where DMK members left the Parliament during the resolution for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir, stating that it reflected the leaders’ disdain for people’s faith.

Contrasting the divisive politics, PM Modi claimed that the BJP considers every person a family member. He expressed confidence that people in Tamil Nadu trust the BJP for development and emphasized the party’s commitment to meeting their expectations.

Highlighting the proposal for AIIMS in Madurai, PM Modi accused the state government of ‘non-cooperation.’ He assured the people that the BJP would strive for the development of Tamil Nadu despite the obstacles posed by the current government.

PM Modi urged the people to be alert against the state government’s opposition to development and anti-development political parties. He vowed to hold them accountable and emphasized the need for the state to progress in tandem with the country.