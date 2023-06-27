PM Modi makes strong pitch for UCC, says ‘Country can’t run on two laws’

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying a country can’t un of two laws.

PM Modi made these remarks while interacting with BJP workers in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal after flagging off five Vande Bharat trains for better connectivity.

“Today people are being instigated in the name of UCC. How can the country run on two (laws)? The Constitution also talks of equal rights…Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC. These (Opposition) people are playing vote bank politics,” the PM said adding that the “appeasement politics has left many people behind.”

The PM, who also formally kicked off the BJP’s poll campaign in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, questioned if triple talaq was inalienable from Islam, why it isn’t practised in Muslim-majority countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Batting for the Uniform Civil Code, the PM said having “different sets of rules for different members of a family” will not be good for the country. Citing the example of Egypt, where 90 per cent of the population is Sunni Muslims, the PM said they abolished triple talaq 80 to 90 years ago. Attacking his political adversaries, the PM said, “Those who advocate for triple talaq, these people hungry for a vote bank, are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters.”

Ridiculing the opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi said, ”You remember what happened in 2014 and 2019? The staunch opponents of BJP were not this much agitated either in 2014 or in 2019. Enemies have now come together. Leaders who used to abuse each other are now prostrating before each other. Don’t get angry at them, have pity.” The PM went on to say, “This is their compulsion now. It is clear from their nervousness that the public has already made up their mind to vote for the BJP in the 2024 elections.”

PM Modi expressed confidence that his party BJP will sweep in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “And this is the reason, all the opposition parties have gone crazy. With a few months left for the election, the opposition parties have now decided to incite the public at any cost to wrest power,” PM Modi said.