PM Modi mocks Congress for repeatedly trying to launch Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: In a fiery response to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn’t mince his words on Monday, accusing the Congress of repeated failures and dynastic politics.

With a poignant analogy, PM Modi highlighted the predicament of the Congress party, likening it to a struggling shop compelled to repeatedly relaunch the same product, in this case, referring to Rahul Gandhi.

“In Congress, there are many talented people but the party did not let them stand. I always wished that the Country needed a good Opposition. We can see the situation of Adhir Babu. The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of ‘parivarwad’. Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan mein tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai (Attempts are being made to launch a product again and again. Congress shop on verge of closure in an attempt to launch same product again and again’). Congress is trapped within a family,” PM Modi said.

Lamenting the lack of opportunities within the Congress for talented individuals to rise, PM Modi underscored the party’s failure to nurture emerging leaders, leading to a stagnant political landscape.

PM Modi didn’t hold back, pointing out how senior Congress leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Ghulam Nabi Azad became casualties of dynastic politics, ultimately obstructing the party’s growth.

Expressing disappointment in Congress’s inability to connect with the aspirations and accomplishments of millions of Indian families, PM Modi emphasized the party’s detachment from the pulse of the nation.

Taking aim at dynastic politics, PM Modi contrasted it with leaders like Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, who rose through merit rather than lineage, highlighting Congress’s over-reliance on a single family for leadership.

Accusing Congress of adopting a ‘cancel culture,’ PM Modi criticized its opposition to key national initiatives like Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and Vocal for Local, undermining the country’s progress.

Mocking the sluggishness of the Congress’s governance, PM Modi quipped about the party’s inability to match the pace of development achieved under its tenure.

While acknowledging the importance of a robust opposition, PM Modi criticized Congress for failing to fulfil this role effectively, stifling alternative voices and hindering democratic discourse.

Expressing confidence in the electorate’s discernment, PM Modi predicted a decline in Opposition strength post the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, signalling a potential shift in political dynamics.

In a backhanded compliment, PM Modi commended the opposition’s resolve to remain in opposition for the foreseeable future, reflecting on the cyclic nature of Indian politics. “People are like God and the way you (the opposition) are making efforts, I am convinced that people will bless you and you will move up to the public gallery,” PM Modi said. at 9 “I really commend the resolution of the opposition. From every word of their speech, I and the country are now convinced that they have resolved to sit for a long time in the opposition. The way you sat here (in government) for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there (in opposition),” he said.

Reflecting on the solemnity of the parliamentary proceedings, PM Modi evoked the symbolism of ‘sengol,’ underscoring the sanctity of democratic traditions within the new Parliament building. “When the President came to this new Parliament building to address all of us and the pride and honour with which Sengol led the entire procession – we were walking behind it. When we become a witness to the reflection of that holy moment of India’s independence in this new tradition in the new Parliament building, the honour of democracy rises.”

He proudly proclaimed himself as ‘Sabse Bada OBC,’ slamming the Congress for what he termed as ”hypocrisy” and ”double standards” in dealing with leaders from Backward communities.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, PM Modi accused the party of disrespecting Karpoori Thakur, a stalwart from Bihar who dedicated his life to democratic principles and constitutional values. He highlighted the recent conferment of Bharat Ratna on Thakur, underscoring the challenges he faced during his tenure as Bihar CM in 1970.

“Congress party and UPA government did not deliver justice with OBCs. A few days ago, Karpoori Thakur ji was conferred with Bharat Ratna. In 1970, when he became Bihar CM, what was not done to destabilise his government? Congress can’t tolerate OBCs…They keep counting how many OBCs are there in the government. Can’t you (Congress) see the biggest OBC here (pointing towards himself)?” PM Modi said in his reply to the ‘Motion of Thanks’ on the President’s address.

Continuing his offensive, PM Modi criticized the UPA government for failing to deliver justice to OBCs. He pointed out the formation of the National Advisory Council during their tenure, questioning its lack of OBC representation and influence. “During the UPA Government, an extra-constitutional body was formed. The government could not have its way before that body. National Advisory Council – did it have any OBC members? Find out,” he added.

PM Modi delved into history, linking Congress to inflation. He recalled popular songs during Congress governance – ‘Mehngai Mar Gayi’ and ‘Mehngai Dayain Khaye Jaat Hai.’ Blaming Congress for inflation during their rule, he highlighted the insensitivity of their approach. “Two songs on inflation were superhits in our country – ‘Mehngai Mar Gayi’ and ‘Mehngai Dayain Khaye Jaat Hai’. Both of these songs came during Congress’ governance. Inflation was in double digits during UPA’s tenure, it can’t be denied. What was their government’s logic? Insensitivity. They said – you can have expensive ice creams but why do you cry about inflation?… Whenever Congress came to power, it strengthened inflation,” he added.

During his address, he highlighted India’s future progress focusing on four key pillars. He emphasized the importance of women’s power, youth, the impoverished, and farmers in achieving a developed India.

Modi took a dig at the opposition’s efforts, predicting their spectator status in future elections. He criticized the opposition, particularly Congress, for historical policies affecting current issues, blaming Congress for the opposition’s plight.

Modi lauded his own government’s achievements, contrasting them with what he described as Congress’s slow pace and nepotistic practices. He accused Congress of fostering a ‘cancel culture’ against initiatives like ‘Make in India’ and the construction of new parliamentary buildings.

Furthermore, Modi condemned the divisive politics he attributed to Congress and emphasized the detrimental effects of family dynasties in political parties.

The prime minister boasted of his administration’s progress, including significant housing and infrastructure projects. He suggested such accomplishments were unattainable at the pace set by previous Congress-led governments.