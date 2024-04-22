PM Modi praises Yogi Adityanath for bringing development to Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing development to the state.

Addressing an election rally in Aligarh, PM Modi said, “It is because of that BJP that our Uttar Pradesh is becoming a hub of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat – Aatmanirbhar Sena’. I want to tell those who identify Yogi (Adityanath) through bulldozer, that the industrial work that has been done by the Yogi government, was never done since Independence by anyone. I feel proud that I have a Chief Minister like him.”

“His mission of One District, One Product is creating new respect in the entire country… As an MP from Kashi, he is also my Chief Minister. I feel proud that I have such colleagues,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath was also present at the event along with other BJP leaders.

“The time has come today to make India free from corruption and dynastic politics, and for this, it’s important to vote for us. The polling in Aligarh is on April 26 and in Hathras on May 7. You all have to vote for BJP candidates Satish Gautam and Anoop Valmiki,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, calling them “shehzadas”.

“When I came to Aligarh last time, I appealed to you all to put a lock on the factory of nepotism, corruption, and appeasement of Samajwadi Party and Congress. You did that so nicely that both of ‘shehzadas’ (referring to Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav) aren’t getting the key of it. I have again come here today to seek your blessings,” PM Modi said.