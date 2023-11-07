PM Modi slams Baghel, says 30 per cent commission govt, openly running ‘satta’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lashed out at the Congress for its inability to curb Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and said the party’s rule at the Centre gives a boost to Naxalites and terrorists.

Addressing a huge rally in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, Modi also took a dig at Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over the alleged Mahadev betting app scam with the slogan “30 take kakka, khule aam satta” (30 per cent commission government, openly running betting).

Baghel is fondly called ‘Kaka’ (uncle) in the state. Voting was in progress on Tuesday for the first phase of polls in the state in 20 out of the total 90 assembly seats. Modi said the Congress does not care about the adivasis (tribals) and their welfare in the country and it abandoned them to their destiny.

“Whenever the Congress comes to power in the country, terrorists and Naxalites get encouraged. News of bomb blasts and killings are reported from everywhere. Wherever the Congress is in power, the rule of crime and plunder reigns there,” he said.

The Congress government has been unsuccessful in stopping the incidents of Naxal violence (in Chhattisgarh), the PM said.

“In the recent period, our (BJP) party workers were taken away from us. A few days ago, our colleague (party leader) was shot dead…do you want to live under the threat of bombs and guns? No matter how much money you have, if your son doesn’t come home in the evening and his body arrives, then what is the use of that money,” he said.

Therefore, security is essential for everyone and it is imperative to oust the Congress from every corner and polling booth, he said. Attacking CM Baghel over the Mahadev betting app case, Modi said they did a scam in the name of ‘Mahadev’ and now this scam is being talked about in the country as well as abroad.

There is no need of proof when the biggest culprit of the scam has said on TV that he has given Rs 500 crore bribe to the CM, he added.