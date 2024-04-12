PM Modi slams opposition for its claims of BJP’s plans to abolish Constitution

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Opposition over claims that BJP was out to change the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government respects it and even Babasaheb Ambedkar would be unable to abolish it now.

Speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan’s Barmer, PM Modi said, “The Constitution of the country is everything for the (BJP) government and even if Babasaheb Ambedkar himself comes, he cannot abolish the Constitution”.

The Prime Minister also launched a blistering attack on Congress for claiming that the country’s Constitution and democracy would be in danger if he wins a third term in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“The Congress tried to destroy the Constitution by imposing emergency in the country and now it is taking cover in the name of the Constitution to abuse Modi,” he said.

Further in his speech, PM Modi, who is the BJP’s top star campaigner, also accused Congress of now letting Babasaheb Ambedkar get Bharat Ratna.

“The Congress, which made Baba Saheb lose elections while he was alive, did not allow him to receive the Bharat Ratna, and attempted to end the Constitution by imposing an emergency in the country is today resorting to lies in the name of the Constitution just to abuse Modi,” the Prime Minister said.

“It is Modi who initiated the celebration of Constitution Day for the first time in the country. I developed the five pilgrimage sites associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar. Therefore, it is necessary to be aware of the lies of the Congress and the INDI alliance, who insult Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution,” he added.