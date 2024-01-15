PM Modi speaks to Putin, discusses roadmap of strategic partnership

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two leaders agreed to develop a roadmap for future initiatives to further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The two leaders reviewed progress on several issues of bilateral cooperation in follow-up to recent high-level exchanges between the two countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM Modi conveyed his best wishes for Russia’s Presidency of BRICS in 2024 and assured India’s full support.

In December 2023, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Russian leadership in Moscow. After meeting his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar underscored that Russia is a “valued, time-tested partner” of India and both countries have benefitted enormously from this relationship.

India has become one of Russia’s core economic partners since the West in 2022 imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Russia has diverted much of its oil exports to India and stepped up diplomacy within the BRICS group of nations, a grouping of which both countries are founding members.