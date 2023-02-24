PM Modi tears into Congress over ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ Slogan

Shillong: Coming down heavily on Congress for raising slogan `Modi teri kabar khudegi` (Modi, your grave would be dug), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country and people are saying “Modi Tera Kamal Khilega” (Modi, your lotus will bloom).

Retorting to the Congress` remarks, the Prime Minister said that the country will give a “befitting reply” to the people with offensive thinking and language. “I can see BJP all around in Meghalaya. Be it hills or plains, village or town, I can see the lotus bloom. Those who have been rejected by the country, who the country is no more ready to accept, are now chanting `Modi teri kabar khudegi`. But the country is saying `Modi tera kamal khilega`,” PM Modi said while addressing an election rally here on Friday.

PM Modi went on saying, “The people of the country will give a befitting reply to the people having such offensive thinking and language. The people of Meghalaya and Nagaland will also give a reply.”

Congress leaders allegedly raised `Modi teri kabar khudegi` slogan after the party leader Pawan Khera was stopped from boarding a flight to Chhattisgarh`s Raipur at the Delhi airport on Thursday. A video of the same was also circulated on social media platforms. The Prime Minister further said that Meghalaya needs a “People`s first” government instead of a “family first” government.

“Today, Meghalaya wants a government with People First instead of Family First, so today `lotus flower` has become synonymous with strength, peace and stability of Meghalaya. When I think of Meghalaya, I think of talented people, and vibrant traditions. I am here with a message of hope and development. India is scaling new heights of success and Meghalaya is making a strong contribution to it. We want to build it further and work for the state,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the support for the BJP is a result of “selfish act” by a few families. “Be it youth, women, traders, or government servants, everyone is asking for a BJP government. The sentiment in support of BJP in Meghalaya, as well as North East, is a result of the selfish act by a few families. Meghalaya`s interests were never given priority… You were divided on small issues. This politics has done you a lot of harm… It has done a lot of harm to the youth here,” he said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in Shillong ahead of the rally. Thanking the people for showing love on him, PM Modi said that it will be repaid by bringing development to Meghalaya.

“I have been blessed to be here and I thank everyone for the love showered on me during the roadshow. This love and blessings from the people of Meghalaya will be repaid by bringing development to Meghalaya,” he said.

Meghalaya will go to Assembly polls on February 27 along with Nagaland. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.