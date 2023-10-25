PM Modi to attend Ram Temple idol consecration on January 22

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust for the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, the day pran pratistha (consecration) of Lord Ram’s idol would take place.

The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has has given his consent for the event. The idol consecration ceremony will take place around 12.30 pm.

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai, Chairman of the construction committee of Ram Janmabhoomi trust Nripendra Mishra and Shankracharya of Udipi on Wednesday met PM Narendra Modi and extended invitation for the ceremony which PM Modi heartily accepted.

“Jai Siya Ram! Today is a day full of emotions. The officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. They invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration in Shri Ram temple. I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion,” said PM Modi.