PM Modi, UAE President Sheikh Md bin Zayed to lead roadshow in Gujarat on Jan 9

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a road show on Tuesday from outside the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here a day ahead of the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, officials said.

The 3-km-long roadshow will start in the evening after the PM receives the UAE President at the airport, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), Ahmedabad city, Safin Hasan.

“The roadshow will culminate at Indira Bridge, which connects Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar. From the bridge circle, both dignitaries will head to their respective destinations in Gandhinagar,” Hasan told reporters on Monday. The police officer said elaborate security arrangements are in place. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of VGGS at Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, and CEOs of top global corporations during his three-day visit to Gujarat from January 8 to 10, the PMO had said in a release. On January 9, at around 9.30 am, Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar where he will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

At around 3 pm, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, the PMO said. After inaugurating the summit on Wednesday, Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5.15 pm, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The 10th edition of VGGS is being held from January 10 to 12 in Gandhinagar. Its theme is ‘Gateway to the Future’. This edition will celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year’s Summit.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.