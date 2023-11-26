PM Modi urges people to refrain from organizing weddings abroad

New Delhi: Continuing to promote the Central government’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens on Sunday to refrain from organizing weddings abroad. Instead, he urged the people of the country to celebrate wedding ceremonies within India.

During his latest edition of the monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi emphasized the significance of prioritizing products made in India when shopping for wedding-related items

“The wedding season as well has commenced now. Some trade organisations estimate that there could be a business of around Rs 5 lakh crore during this wedding season. While shopping for weddings, all of you should give importance to products made in India only,” the PM said. He further said that the poor people will get an opportunity to render some service if the weddings are arranged in the country.

“And yes, since the topic of marriage has come up, one thing has been troubling me off and on for a long time…. and if I don’t open up my heart’s pain to my family members, who else do I do it with? Just ponder… these days a new milieu is being created by some families to go abroad and conduct weddings. Is this at all necessary? If we celebrate the festivities of marriages on Indian soil, amid the people of India, the country’s money will remain in the country. The people of the country will get an opportunity to render some service or the other at your wedding… Can you extrapolate on this mission of ‘Vocal for Local’? Why don’t we hold such wedding ceremonies in our own country?” the PM added.

The PM further said that the year 2023 marks the second consecutive year when the trend of buying some goods through cash payments on the occasion of Diwali is gradually on the decline. “That means, people are making more and more digital payments now,” he added.

PM Modi, while commemorating the victims on the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, added, “We can never forget the 26th of November. It was on this very day that the country came under the dastardliest terror attack. The terrorists (from Pakistan) spelt fear not just in Mumbai but across the country. However, it was our combined fortitude and resilience that made us rise again from the ordeal inflicted on us by the terrorists and crush terror with full strength and resolve.”

Congratulating countrymen on the occasion of Constitution Day, said it was unfortunate that the first amendment of the Constitution ‘pertained to curtailing’ the freedom of speech and expression.

“In keeping with the changing times, circumstances and requirements of the country, previous governments (at the Centre) carried out amendments (to the Constitution) at different times. However, it is our misfortune that the first amendment of the Constitution pertained to curtailing the freedom of speech and expression,” PM Modi said during the 107th edition of his monthly radio address on Sunday.

“However, through the 44th amendment, the wrongs committed during the Emergency (during the Prime Ministership of Indira Gandhi) were duly rectified,” PM Modi noted during his address.