PM Modi warns TMC of ‘storm of Sandeshkhali hitting entire Bengal’

Barasat: Atrocities against women are being committed in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress rule alleged prime minister Modi here on Wednesday.

Hitting out at TMC leadership, the prime minister said, “whatever happened in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame. The TMC government is trying to protect the person responsible for this. However, they have received a setback from the high court as well as the Supreme Court… The storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal,” Modi said at a ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan’ programme in Barasat where thousands of women gathered.

Prime Minister also met the female victims of the Sandeshkhali assault on Wednesday that further highlighted the gravity of the situation.

He described his meeting with them as a compassionate interaction. Modi listened to the victims’ accounts attentively and empathetically. He characterized the affected women as part of his extended family and criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for allegedly shielding the perpetrators.

PM Modi also strongly condemned the TMC government’s handling of the Sandeshkhali incident, accusing it of neglecting the welfare of its citizens, particularly women. He criticized the government’s alleged failure to address the concerns raised by the judiciary and highlighted the ongoing atrocities against women, especially those from marginalized communities.

“Under TMC’s rule, the women of this land have been tortured. Whatever happened in Sandeshkhali will put anyone to shame but the TMC government does not care about your issues. TMC government is hell-bent on saving the perpetrator. Their acts were first condemned by the High Court and then the Supreme Court as well. TMC leaders have committed atrocities on the women of the state. Leaders of TMC are torturing the women from poor, Dalit, and Adivasis groups. TMC government trusts its leaders more than it trusts the women of Bengal. TMC has full confidence in their leader but not in the women of West Bengal,” the Prime Minister said.

During his address, he also launched a scathing attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for his remark on his family. The prime minister said, “the leaders of the INDI alliance have gone crazy as the NDA is certain to return to power. Therefore, they have started abusing Modi. The corrupt leaders of the INDI alliance are asking about my family and saying that I am against familism because I don’t have a family. They want to know about my family. They, however, should come here. My sisters who are attending this programme are ‘Modi ka parivar’,” said Modi.

Referring to the women, the PM said, “Whenever Modi goes through any suffering, then women shield me from it. The women of Bengal become Goddess Durga for me. Today, every countrymen is calling himself/ herself ‘Modi ka parivar’.”