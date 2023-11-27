PM Modi’s fresh attack on Cong, BRS: ‘One disease can’t cure another’

Mahabubabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the upcoming Telangana elections. He asserted that both parties share equal responsibility for the deterioration of the state.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound state’s Mahabubabad PM said, “Both Congress and KCR are equally responsible for the decline of Telangana. Therefore, the people of Telangana cannot afford to replace one problem with another—I’ve observed this sentiment widespread across the state. The confidence of Telangana lies in the BJP.”

The Prime Minister expressed strong optimism about the BJP securing victory in Telangana, emphasizing that the Chief Minister from the party in the state will hail from the Backward Class (BC) community. Accusing the Congress and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of betraying the state, he asserted that only the BJP has the capability to assist and rejuvenate Telangana.

“The four wheels and the steering of BRS’ ‘car’ are no different from the ‘hand’ of Congress. Both these parties indulge in appeasement on the basis of religion. Both of them boosted corruption. Both of them promoted dynasty politics. Both of them took appeasement to new heights,” he said.

“Wherever both these parties remained (in power), law and order got destroyed. Both parties betrayed the Dalits and the BC community. It is only BJP that is truly empowering the tribal community and SC community,” he added.

PM Modi said that Telangana is going to create new history by overthrowing the KCR government. He also vowed to initiate an investigation into the scams under the BRS government once the BJP comes to power in the state.

“The people of Telangana are gearing up to overthrow the KCR government. Telangana is going to create a New History! BJP considers this its responsibility to free Telangana from the clutches of BRS. All scams of KCR that he did here will be probed by the BJP Government. Those who betrayed the poor and youth of Telangana will not be spared,” the PM said. PM Modi also accused CM KCR of ‘branding’ the state as ‘superstitious’ while it identifies with tradition and technology.

He added that since BJP refused to be ‘friends’ with BRS, CM KCR has been abusing him.

“KCR realised the increasing power of BJP much earlier. For a long time, he was making an effort to strike a friendship with the BJP. Once, when he came to Delhi, KCR met me and made the same request,” he said.

“BJP can never work against the wishes of the people of Telangana. Ever since BJP turned down KCR, BRS has been baffled. The party doesn’t lose any opportunity to abuse me. BRS knows that Modi will never let it anywhere near BJP. This is Modi’s guarantee,” PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister is in the state promoting BJP’s candidates as the state is slated to be held on November 30. Apart from PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are also holding public rallies and roadshows in the state in an attempt to woo the voters.