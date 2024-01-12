PM opens 21.8 km-long Atal Setu connecting Mumbai-Navi Mumbai

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country’s longest sea bridge, on Friday.

The sea bridge, named the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, connects South Mumbai to Navi Mumbai and will reduce the current two-hour journey to just around 15-20 minutes.

While inaugurating the bridge, PM Modi said, “This is proof of our resolve that for India’s development, we can take on even the ocean and break the waves.”

The 21.8-kilometre-long bridge has been built at a cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in December 2016 and its construction was done over the last seven years.

The bridge will enhance connectivity to both Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport, reducing travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. Additionally, it will improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port.