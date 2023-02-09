PM’s stinging attack on Gandhi family: ‘What is the problem in keeping Nehru surname?’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a stinging attack on the Gandhi family, saying “What is the problem in keeping Nehru surname?”.

PM Modi made the statement while replying to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

“Some people have to understand that this centuries-old country is made by the hard work and sweat of common man – this country is not the fiefdom of any family,” PM Modi said while taking a veiled attack on the Gandhi family.

In his fiery speech in the Upper House, PM Modi also took aim at former prime minster Indira Gandhi. Hitting out at Congress, the prime minister sarcastically said: “Which party and people in power misused Article 356?”

“Elected government were toppled 90 times…who were those who did that? Article 356 was used 50 times bya prime minister and it was Indira Gandhi. In Kerala communist government was elected which wasn’t liked by Pandit Nehru and it was toppled,” PM exhorted.

Mincing no words to target the grand old party in his Rajya Sabha speech, PM Modi said that some had problems with names of schemes of government and Sanskrit words in the names.

“I read in a report that 600 government schemes were in the Gandhi-Nehru family’s name…I don’t understand why people from their generation don’t keep Nehru as their surname, what’s the fear and shame, ” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further hit out at Congress and stressed the party never tried to find solutions to the permanent problems.

“Mallikarjun Kharge said that Congress built a strong foundation in 60 years. In 2014, when I saw minute details, I saw that in 60 years, the Congress family has only built potholes on the path,” PM Modi said.