Police arrest five for raising ‘anti-India slogan’ in Bihar

Patna: The police arrested five people after a group of youths was seen, in a purported video, raising “anti-India slogan” as they were celebrating their victory in a badminton tournament in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, an official statement said on Saturday.

The incident took place on December 22 night in Chandi village, when a group of people shouted “anti-India slogan during their celebrations” after winning the badminton tourney, it said.

“In the video, some people can be seen holding the trophy during the victory procession. It was noticed that they were shouting objectionable and anti-India slogans”, said the statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters here.

After a thorough scrutiny and analysis of the purported video that went viral on social media, the five people were arrested, the police said.

“They were remanded to judicial custody. The investigation is still on,” the police statement added.