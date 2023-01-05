Police conducts raids at multiple locations in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar: The State Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted raids at multiple locations in the Kupwara district in connection with a case regarding terrorist activities in the area. The raids were carried out in an under-investigation case of Police Station Kupwara registered under UAPA.

SSP Kupwara Youghal Manhas said that the crackdown on terrorist elements operating within the district and those from Pakistan is a step towards dismantling of terror ecosystem working in the valley.

The searches were conducted in the residential houses of suspected relatives of eight terrorists who have crossed LoC illegally and joined terrorist ranks and are affiliated with banned terrorist organisations like HM, LeT and JeM etc.

As per initial investigations, these terrorists have been found involved in actively conspiring and facilitating infiltration of terrorists, supplying arms and ammunition in addition to using Cyber space to radicalise Kashmiri youths to join terrorist ranks besides raising funds for terrorist activities.

The searches were conducted at Hyhama, Kralpora, Mirnag, Lolab and Sulkoot localities of the district after search warrants were obtained from the designated Court.

“During the searches, vital evidence including mobile phones and other materials have been seized, which are relevant for investigation of the case for corroborating the role of these persons in the perpetuation of terrorism,” SSP said.

“With the investigation at its initial stages, more searches shall be carried in due course of time,” he added.