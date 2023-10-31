Police constable shot dead by terrorists in Baramulla

Srinagar: In order to spread panic and chaos in in J&K, terrorists struck for the the third time in 72 hours and killed a police constable in Baramulla district on Tuesday.

In a third targeted killing within three days, a police constable was fired upon by terrorists near the Wailoo Tangmarg area in the Baramulla district of North Kashmir. The constable succumbed to his injuries, said officials.

A senior police officer said that constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Wailoo Tangmarg was shifted in critical condition to the Sub District hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The area is under cordon and a manhunt has been launched to nab attackers.