Police detains Jammu couple for alleged links with Amritpal

Punjab: Continuing the crackdown on the fugitive separatist leader and Khalistani sympathiser, Amritpal Singh’s aides, police conducted raids pan India and detained several people on Saturday. Amrik Singh, a resident of RS Pura and his wife Sarabjit Kour were detained by Jammu Police and further handed over to Punjab Police for reportedly having links with Papalpreet Singh, a known associate of Amritpal Singh.

Notably, Papalpreet Singh is said to have been helping the Waris Punjab De chief to hide at various places, evading arrest. Another associate of Amritpal Singh was arrested from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Raids were also conducted at several places in Delhi as reports have hinted that the absconding leader might be heading to Delhi. An alert has also been issued in the Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the Uttarakhand as a precaution in view of the possibility of Amritpal Singh entering the state.

“An alert has been issued in Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udhamsinghnagar districts of the state as a precaution in view of the possibility of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh entering the state,” Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI.

The Waris Punjab Da chief has been absconding for the past eight days prompting a massive manhunt against him.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Punjab government as Amritpal Singh managed to evade arrest despite a ‘well-planned operation’ and called it an ‘intelligence failure’. “You have 80,000 cops. How could Amritpal escape despite a well-planned operation and huge force to support the operation,” the HC said.

On Thursday, Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said that a total of 207 persons have been arrested for disturbing peace and harmony in the state.

“Police teams are doing a thorough screening of all the arrested persons and soon they will be released from police custody,” he said.