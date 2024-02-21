Police raids in Delhi, Pune: Drug ‘meow meow’ worth Rs 3,500 crore seized

Mumbai: Police have found 1,800 kg of synthetic stimulant drug mephedrone, also known as ‘meow meow’, estimated to be worth around Rs 3,500 crore, following raids in Pune and Delhi. This is said to be one of the biggest drug hauls in recent times.

On Tuesday, police raided two godowns in Pune’s Vishrantwadi area and one factory in the MIDC area and recovered 600 kg of the ‘meow meow’ drug. Further seizures were made from Delhi-based godowns and other areas in the same case.

Six people — three each from Pune and Delhi — have been arrested in connection with the drug haul under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said.