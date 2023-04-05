Police re-arrests 2 LeT terrorists who escaped from custody in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: In a major success for security forces, the two LeT terrorists, who had escaped from Baramulla Police custody on Wednesday, have been rearrested. The duo had fled from police custody in the wee hours on Wednesday.

During the course of the investigation, Baramulla Police collected the CCTV footage of the incident and managed to trace their route. The two terrorists were captured on CCTV camera running away.

The two accused have been identified as Maroof Soleh and Shahid Bala. The terrorists were arrested on May 17, last year in connection with lobbing a hand grenade at a Wine Shop in high security zone at Baramulla on May 15.

The attack had killed a man working at the wine shop. He was from Rajouri district. Three others had suffered injured in the attack. Police cracked the case within record break period of 48 hours and had arrested the two men.

Police after utilising technical and human intelligence managed to apprehend both the accused this evening from old Baramulla town. They are presently under custody at Police Station Baramulla. Investigation into the case is underway.

Sources said that these two terrorists were brought to Police Station from Sub District Jail in connection with some questioning related to terror activities. The investigation agency of J&K Police was scheduled to carry out questioning today.