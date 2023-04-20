Poonch ambush: Indian Army confirms terror attack, 5 soldiers martyred

Rajouri: Hours after five army jawans died after their vehicle caught fire in Poonch Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army confirmed it to be a terror attack. The army vehicle caught fire near Bhatta Durian Forest in Bhimber Gali Sector when hiding terrorists fired at the Army truck and thereafter lobed grenade at it.

According to reports attributed to the Northern Command, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists. Notably, the troops were part of a convoy that came under attack by terrorists in Poonch.

The army also confirmed that five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area lost their lives in the incident. Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri. He is currently undergoing treatment.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande has apprised Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the Poonch incident. Security personnel have cordoned off the entire and launched a drone surveillance and a search operation to nab the terrorists. As per sources, Jaish offshoot People’s Anti Fascist Front carried out a deadly strike on the army vehicle.

J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident. “I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives of brave Army personnel in a tragic incident at Poonch. Their rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” Sinha said.