Prajwal Revanna in SIT custody till June 6

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to SIT custody till June 6 by Bengaluru Court.

The Hasan MP was arrested by the SIT on Thursday night at Bengaluru Airport. Prajawal Revanna who was brought to the CID office in Bengaluru after he landed at Kempegowda International Airport is likely to face a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

Revanna was produced before Justice KN Shivakumar of the Special Court of People’s Representatives in Bengaluru earlier today as the SIT sought 14-day custody of Revanna. Revanna’s advocate, Arun has been granted permission to meet the Hassan MP between 9.30 – 10.30 am while in SIT custody.

He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody. Earlier, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan.

According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.