President Murmu feeds ‘dahi-cheeni’ to PM-elect Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday formally invited Narendra Modi to form government at the Centre after he was chosen as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Modi, who will be sworn-in as prime minister on Sunday for his third successive term, was fed ‘dahi-cheeni’ (sweet curd) by the President.

In Indian culture, eating dahi-cheeni is considered auspicious before undertaking important tasks or starting a new venture.

President Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as Prime Minister-designate. Under Article 75 of the Constitution, the President appoints the leader of the party (or coalition) that has the majority in the Lok Sabha, as the Prime Minister.

The new government will take oath on Sunday evening. She handed over the letter of appointment to Modi.

Earlier, NDA leaders had called on President Murmu and handed over letters of support for Modi, who was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

Addressing the media after meeting the Murmu, Narendra Modi said he has been appointed as Prime Minister-designate by the President.

“The President has asked me to work as the PM-designate and she has informed me about the oath ceremony,” Modi said.

Modi said the Rashtrapati Bhavan will work out the details of the oath taking ceremony on Sunday by when he would hand over the list of the Council of Ministers to the President.

“This 18th Lok Sabha is an important milestone towards fulfilling those dreams when the country will celebrate the 100 years of independence in 2047,” he said.

The BJP-led NDA won 293 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and enjoys majority in the 543-member House.