President, Prime Minister congratulate Dhankhar on becoming Vice-President

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Jagdeep Dhankhar to congratulate him soon after he was announced the winner in the Vice-Presidential election in which he was pitted against Opposition-backed Margaret Alva.

“Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected Vice-President with resounding support across party lines. I am confident he will be an outstanding Vice-President. Our nation will gain tremendously from his intellect and wisdom,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

“I thank all those MPs who have voted for Jagdeep Dhankhar. At a time when India marks Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to be having a Kisan Putra Vice President who has excellent legal knowledge and intellectual prowess,” he tweeted.

President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated Dhankhar on his win.

“Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on being elected the Vice President of India. The nation will benefit from your long and rich experience of public life. My best wishes for a productive and successful tenure,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Congratulations to Jagdeep Dhankhar on winning the Vice Presidential elections. His long public life, wide experience and deep understanding of people’s issues will certainly benefit the nation. I am confident that he will make an exceptional VP & Rajya Sabha Chairman,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah also met and congratulated Dhankhar.

He tweeted: “I am sure that @jdhankhar1 ji as Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha will prove to be an ideal guardian of the Constitution. I congratulate him on this victory. Also, under the leadership of PM Modi, I express my gratitude to NDA allies, other parties and members of Parliament for supporting Dhankhar.”

As the term of incumbent Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10, the members of both Houses of Parliament on Saturday voted to elect the next Vice-President.