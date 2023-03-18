Prime Minister Modi takes ‘kala teeka’ dig at India’s critics in these auspicious times

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that “at a time when the country is filled with confidence and resoluteness, there is a bid to show India in a poor light and attempt to demoralize it”.

Taking a dig at critics, PM Modi said some people had taken it upon themselves to apply “kala teeka” in these auspicious times. This he said while speaking at India Today Conclave 2023,

“At a time when the country is filled with confidence and resoluteness, when even experts worldwide are hopeful about India, amid all these, there is some talk of despair and disappointment, a bid to show India in a poor light and attempt to demoralise India,” PM Modi said.

“We know that whenever something auspicious takes place, there is a tradition of applying kala teeka. And some people have taken the responsibility of doing that. And this is being done so that India ko nazar na lag jaye (to ward off the evil eye),” PM Modi said taking a dig at India’s critics.

The Prime Minister recalled that earlier there used to be headlines of bomb blasts in cities and Naxalite incidents whereas today there is news of peace and prosperity. He also recalled that earlier there used to be news about big infrastructure projects being stopped in the name of the environment, whereas today there is positive news related to the environment along with the construction of new highways and expressways. “India Moment has brought this change of promise and performance”, the Prime Minister added.

“Stagnation in policy decisions and status quo is a big obstacle in the progress of any country”, the Prime Minister said. He lamented the long stagnation in India due to outdated thinking and approach and the limitations of certain families and said that if the country has to move forward, it should always have dynamism and bold decision-making power.

The Prime Minister said at the India Today Conclave that “If the country has to progress, then it should have the ability to accept newness and have an experimental mindset, it should have faith in the abilities and talents of its countrymen, and above all, there should be the blessings and participation of the people in achieving the goals.”

He went on to add, “The success of our democracy and democratic institutions is causing envy and that is why our democracy and democratic institutions are being attacked.”

“But amid these attacks, India will walk towards its goal at full speed and achieve its goals,” PM Modi said at India Today Conclave 2023.