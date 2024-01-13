Probe against firm owned by Kerala CM’s daughter

Thiruvananthapuram: Pinarayi Vijayan’s government in Kerala landed in another problem after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered an investigation into complaints about financial transactions between a Kochi-based private minerals company and an IT firm belonging to Chief Minister’s daughter Veena Vijayan.

The CPI(M) is receiving criticism as there is a growing chorus from the Opposition in the state demanding a response from the ruling Vijayan party about the alleged fraud in financial transactions.

Welcoming the Centre’s probe into complaints of violations by Veena Vijayan’s IT firm, Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Saturday said that this will expose CPI(M) Kerala’s “commission raj”.

Taking to X, he wrote, “This will book culprits who helped the Chief Minister’s daughter get a monthly commission without her company providing any service.”

The controversy erupted after reports emerged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd paid Rs 1.72 crore to the CM’s daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing the recent ruling of an Interim Board for Settlement, said the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena’s IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis “due to her relationship with a prominent person”, the report had claimed, citing the deposition of the minerals company authorities before the Income Tax Department.

Earlier in December, the Kerala High Court on Friday issued a notice to Veena Vijayan and ten other people in connection with alleged financial transactions.

However, Kerala Chief Minister rubbished the charges and said the allegations were made to tarnish his image and defame him.

Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, in October last year, had lodged a complaint with the state Vigilance Director seeking a probe into a corruption allegation against the IT company owned by Veena.