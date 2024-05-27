Punjab minister’s video seeking sexual favour surfaces; NCW directs Punjab police to probe

Chandigarh: A purported objectionable video of Punjab Minister Balkar Singh has surfaced, with the BJP accusing him of asking sexual favour from a woman on the pretext of giving her a job. However, the minister denied knowledge of the said video.

Several BJP leaders on Monday shared the purported video of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA. In the video, a man, purportedly Balkar Singh, is seen flashing his private parts to a woman, who allegedly contacted him regarding a job.

The BJP leaders alleged that the minister forced the woman to undress on a video call and also showed his private parts to her.

Taking note of the allegations, the National Women’s Commission (NCW) directed the Punjab Police to probe the charges and submit a report within three days.

The women’s panel said, “The National Commission for Women is gravely disturbed by a Twitter post alleging misconduct by Punjab MLA Mr. Balkar Singh. The reported acts, if substantiated, constitute serious violations under IPC sections 354 and 354B, directly affronting a woman’s dignity.”

The Commission urged Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav to “investigate the matter swiftly and thoroughly, ensuring Balkar Singh’s arrest if the allegations are confirmed.” The NCW also sought a detailed action report and an FIR within three days.

After the video created a massive row, the minister denied knowledge of it. “I have no comments, and it is not known to me,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga, who first shared the video, alleged, “A 21-year-old sister comes to Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab Minister Balkar Singh and says that she is in great need of a job. Balkar asks her to make video calls, forces her to take off her clothes, and masturbates.”

He asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to dismiss Balkar immediately.

Several other BJP leaders also launched a sharp attack against the minister and AAP.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the AAP “Anti Aurat Party” and linked the incident to the alleged assault against Swati Maliwal in Delhi.

“Characterless AAP. AAP = Anti Aurat Party. After Lal Chand Kataruchak now Balkar Singh, AAP MLA whose video of masturbating with a 21-year girl is viral. Even Congress is attacking AAP but remains silent on Swati Maliwal. Will Kejriwal & Mann sack Balkar Singh? Will Kejriwal open his mouth on Swati Maliwal?,” the BJP leader wrote on X.

Minister Balkar Singh is in charge of local government and Parliamentary Affairs in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet.